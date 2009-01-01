Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Why we’re delaying implementation of flight ban - Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed has given update on the implementation of flight restrictions by the federal government.

The minister of information and culture said failure to implement the flight ban is to enable airlines put safety measures in place.

Premium Times reports that the minister said it is neccessary to give airlines 24 hours notice.

He said this is necessary to ensure they know when to position their flights, for safety and security reasons.

“For instance if an aircraft has taken off now you cannot ask it to go back mid-air,” Mohammed said at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting.

