Home | News | General | Arsenal star reveals how Chelsea staff begged him to join club but he rejected the offer

- David Luiz left Chelsea for Arsenal in an £8million switch last summer

- The centre-back says Chelsea staff begged him to return days after he left

- The Brazilian says he is ready to do big things with the Gunners

David Luiz has claimed that just days after he left Chelsea for Arsenal, staff of the Stamford Bridge club begged him to return, Mirror reports.

The Brazilian moved to join rivals Arsenal in an £8million switch last summer after his second spell with the Blues.

He however admitted that he initially missed his former club where he won big titles including Champions League, Europa League, Premier League and the FA Cup.

The centre-back however maintained that he does not regret moving on to the Emirates even though Arsenal are struggling in the current season.

The 32-year-old insisted he wants to "do big, big things" with the Gunners.

Ighalo makes big decision on becoming Nigeria’s president after Man Utd fan tells him to replace Buhari

"I can be honest with you, the first three days or week was not easy to understand all the emotions or how I was feeling, because everybody knows my history with Chelsea," Luiz told.

"I had this connection with everyone at the club. It was so massive and big and I was missing every single one.

"Every text message I was receiving, people were saying: 'Come back, come back, come back, come back, we are here for you'.

"I give you the example of a gentleman there who is 75 years old. He was taking breakfast with me at the time when he had the opportunity."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Arsenal star Perry Groves has now listed about nine players, including David Luiz, who must leave for the north Londoners to return to glory.

Ighalo's Chinese club demand triple his sign-on fee to allow permanent move to Man United

Arsenal were recently dumped out of the Europa League following their 2-1 home defeat to Belgian side Club Brugge.

The Gunners managed a 2-2 aggregate draw after both legs, but failed to progress to the next stage on away goals rule.

Their chances of playing in Europe next campaign remains in doubt as they currently occupy the ninth position on the Premier League table with 40 points from 28 matches.

They were supposed to face Man City next but the game was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus with manager Mikel Arteta being affected.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...