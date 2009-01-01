Home | News | General | Coronavirus brings out creativity in this Nigerian man, invents device to combat virus, receives offer from bank (photos)

- A Nigerian has come up with an invention to help curb the coronavirus spread across the country

- Even though it is partly a means to frustrate the spread of the virus, there is the possibility that he could make money from it

- Currently, an interest-free financial institution volunteers to help the inventor with the needed funds for the project

A Nigerian man is the latest to make the world proud as he has discovered how to become a chief executive officer from the opportunity created by coronavirus.

A young man, @Swaggzeez1, brought his invention to Twitter without categorically saying if he was the one behind the idea.

Since the spread of the coronavirus across continents, countries, groups and individuals have advocated hand washing as a way of combating it.

However, the inventor saw his opportunity in metal drums, redesigned them to ease hand washing with a possibility of earning a living from his work.

As expected, the young man got some accolades and words of encouragements from those who commented.

Fortunately, the invention has caught the attention of a bank which has volunteered to fund the project.

The bank, non-interest financial institution, said in the comment section: “Good job, keep it up @Swaggzeez1. Thumbs up, in case you need financing we are here for you.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 26-year-old Nigerian Max Chinnah recently made history as he invented a smokeless stove that he patented with his partner, Attigah.

According to Daily Times, the Nigerian inventor, hopes that his piece would help in the saving of lives around the world.

His company called Terraoak is going into producing the smokeless stove at a very large scale, adding that it is a move to ensure a greener environment and reduce the threat of global warming.

The smokeless stove also has another added feature where it can convert heat into electricity and gives out through a USB port to allow for phone charging.

Meanwhile, Emeka Nelson, a 26-year-old innovator, recently invented a generator that runs on water only.

He created this remarkable invention despite the fact that he is not a certified engineer. In fact, the inventor only graduated from secondary school.

The machine which is, more or less, a breakthrough innovation has attracted the attention of many.

Recently, Emeka Nelson who has won a number of awards for his innovative skill showed off his 1kva (1000 watts) portable hydroelectric generator on Twitter. But this is not the only thing he has invented.

