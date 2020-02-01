Home | News | General | Two security guards in court for allegedly abandoning duty posts
Two security guards in court for allegedly abandoning duty posts



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Two security guards in court for allegedly abandoning duty posts

Two security guards in court for allegedly abandoning duty posts

Two security guards, Haruna Moses, and Abdulhamid Lawal, on Thursday, appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly abandoning their duty posts.

Moses and Lawal are charged with negligent conduct.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the matter was reported by Europol Security Company, Abuja, at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station on March 9.

Ejike alleged the defendants while on duty in IHS Internet Providers Ltd negligently abandoned their duty post, which enabled thieves to enter the building.

He said the thieves stole 16 batteries, value yet unknown.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, Asbdulmajid Oniyangi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with one surety in like sum.

Oniyangi adjourned the matter until April 29, for hearing.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

