We Suspended $22.7b Loan Because Of Non-Inclusion Of South East – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed that the House suspended the consideration of the Loan request of $22.7billion by President Muhammadu Buhari because of the agitation by the Southeast.

The Speaker revealed this while speaking with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from Southeast and Southwest who paid him a courtesy visit.

The report was listed on the Order paper on two different occasions but was suspended by the House. Last week the Southeast Elite wrote a petition to the House, requesting rejection of the loan as the group claimed that the region has been marginalized.

The Senate already approved the request for the loan.

Bishop Sunday Onouha who spoke on behalf of the group, asked the Speaker to abandon the loan request entirely.

The Speaker in his response said that “You said there is no need for the loan at this time, but that itself is debatable. If government believes that there’s need for the loan, I think we should support that, because they know as they’re the ones that see what is needed and what is not needed.

“What I think for me is more important is the equity of the law and whether or not we’re able to distribute these things fairly considering the very nature of the structure of our country.

“I know there has been a lot of agitation about Southeast not benefiting from the loan. It is one of the reasons we haven’t considered the loan in the House. I’ve discussed with the Finance Minister and the DG Budget.

“It’s a matter that we’re looking at seriously. I’m hoping that there will be some kind of amicable resolution so that everybody will be carried along. Equity suggests that all zones must be carried along.”

