Coronavirus: Pogba explains why he wore Juventus jersey in training session (Video)

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has given reasons he was wearing a Juventus jersey in quarantine training session with teammate, Victor Lindelof.

Pogba said he was wearing the Juventus jersey on Wednesday in support of international teammate Blaise Matuidi, who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this week.

Edujandon.com recalls that Matuidi became the second Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus after Daniele Rugani.

Pogba, in a tweet on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, said: “New training camp is called: ‘Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7.

“Have fun working at home with my brother Victor Lindelof!

“Supporting our friends Blaise Matuidi, Albin Ekdal, and all athletes and people around the world! Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe.

“I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey.

“I’m just supporting my friends… that’s all, nothing more.”

Pogba, who turned 27 last Sunday, is currently recovering from knee surgery.

See video below..

