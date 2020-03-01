Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Pastor Adeboye’s RCCG reacts as governments bans religious gatherings
The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has reacted to the ban placed on churches and mosques by the Lagos and Ogun governments on Wednesday.

Edujandon.com reported yesterday that the government of Lagos state placed a ban on all religious gatherings involving over 50 worshippers.

The Government took the decision in agreement with religious leaders in the State, following the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

However, RCCG, in a statement on Wednesday night instructed its branches with the average of fifty members or less, to go on with their services.

In adherence to the government instructions, the RCCG said churches that have the capacity to run more than one service should go on making sure members do not exceed 50.

