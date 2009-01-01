BREAKING: Four more Nigerians today test positive to Coronavirus in Lagos

The Lagos State government says four new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the state.





Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for health, disclosed this during a press conference on Thursday.





“What we have is a combination of imported cases and local transmission,” he said.





“There are four new cases. There are 11 total confirmed cases but we actually have 9 active cases because the index case is now negative. The only reason he is still with us is because he needs two negative tests but he is ready and anxious to go.”

Nigeria previously had eight confirmed cases of the disease.





With the four additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is now 12.





But one patient who had contact with the index case — the Italian who travelled from Milan to Lagos — has recovered.





Abayomi said out of the 19 tests that were conducted on suspected cases four turned out positive.





He said they were contacts of the five cases that were confirmed on Wednesday.





He also said the recent cases include a Nigerian female who returned from France via a Turkish airline (TK 1830) on March 14; a Nigerian in his 50s who did not travel out of the country, and another Nigerian male who arrived in the country on March 13, from Frankfurt, Germany on Luftansa flight LH 568.





He said contact tracing of over 1,300 persons in relation to the confirmed cases in progress.