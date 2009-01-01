BREAKING: Buhari’s daughter in self-isolation after returning from UK
One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in self-isolation over coronavirus.
Aisha Buhari, the first lady, who disclosed this, said although her daughter did not show any symptoms of the virus, she went into self-isolation after returning from the UK.
More to follow…
