BREAKING: Buhari's daughter in self-isolation after returning from UK



One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in self-isolation over coronavirus.


Aisha Buhari, the first lady, who disclosed this, said although her daughter did not show any symptoms of the virus, she went into self-isolation after returning from the UK.

More to follow…

