LASU postpones convocation over coronavirus

The Lagos State University management has postponed its 24th convocation indefinitely over growing coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

Before the postponement, the convocation was scheduled for March 20 to 27.

A statement from the university, on Thursday, added, “The postponement is as a result of the prevailing health threats occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic and the resolution of the Federal and State Governments to discourage the gathering of people in public places at this point.

“The management regrets every inconvenience this postponement might cause to all our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the University.

“Further information on the 24th Convocation Ceremonies will be made available in due course.”

