BREAKING: COVID-19 – Enugu govt directs closure of public, private schools





As part of its proactive safety measures arising from the global Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Enugu State Government has Directed public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to conclude all activities in their various schools and shut down on or before Friday, March 27, 2020.









More to come…

In a statement by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the state government further enjoined teachers and students to continue to observe the School Water Sanitization and Hygiene Programme (WASH) operative in the state as well as other standard personal hygiene protocol for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

