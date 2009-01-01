My zone poorest in Nigeria – Senate President





Senate President Ahmad Lawan has lamented that his state, Yobe, and the Northeast zone have remained the poorest in the country.





Lawan expressed this on Wednesday when the Yobe State Students Association, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) chapter paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.





According to a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Isa, the Students were on excursion to the National Assembly to watch the the Senate in plenary with a view to learning more about parliamentary proceedings.





He said Yobe State and the North East zone have been ranked the poorest in the country by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for a longtime, promising that he was determined “to see an improvement in the lives of our people”.

Lawan also talked about the imperative of leadership with sense of sacrifice and commitment, saying “Leadership at every level requires a lot of sacrifice, a lot of commitment and even when some of our people will say political office are things you can just handle any how, that is not correct.





“When people elect you they give you responsibility and what you do with that office is between you and your God, and of course you are responsible to them as well as to God.





“No matter how small an office is, it is important we continue to do our best to discharge our responsibility,” he said.





He congratulated the students for finding themselves in the University, a feat he said many young people did not have the opportunity to achieve.





The leader of the students association, Mr. Mohammed Idris, commended Lawan for what they called the numerous entrepreneurship programmes he initiated for the benefit of his constituents at Yobe North senatorial district.





Idris, however, pointed out that unemployment remained the main challenge confronting youths in Yobe State.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com