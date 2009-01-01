BREAKING: Katsina suspected coronavirus case tests negative
The Katsina state indigene who returned from Malaysia and was suspected to have been infected by the dreaded Coronavirus has tested negative.
The Katsina State Commissioner for Health, Engineer Nuhu Yakubu Danja, told newsmen on Thursday morning in his office, that tests carried out on the suspected case proved negative.
Details to follow…
