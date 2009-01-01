Home | News | General | BREAKING: Katsina suspected coronavirus case tests negative
My zone poorest in Nigeria – Senate President
Fear of coronavirus: New photos show how Nigerian government officials now greet

BREAKING: Katsina suspected coronavirus case tests negative



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 28 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Katsina state indigene who returned from Malaysia and was suspected to have been infected by the dreaded Coronavirus has tested negative.

The Katsina State Commissioner for Health, Engineer Nuhu Yakubu Danja, told newsmen  on Thursday morning in his office, that tests carried out on the suspected case proved negative.


Details to follow…

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 190