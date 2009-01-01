Home | News | General | Fear of coronavirus: New photos show how Nigerian government officials now greet

The fear of coronavirus and its current spread in Nigeria is creating a special level of consciousness, not just among the citizens, but their leaders.

To prevent contracting the virus with a root from Wuhan, China, Nigeria's top government officials have adopted special methods of greeting.

Some days ago, it was the photographs of President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, that trended.

In the photographs, the president and Osinbajo, a professor of law, were seen avoiding a hand-shake and instead adopting the elbow-greeting.

Though they laughed as they greeted that way, their action could be described as more of an enlightenment campaign on the new way of life to be adopted by Nigerians to make curtailing the virus easy.

In the afternoon of Thursday, March 19, new photographs emerged of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, adopting the new greeting style.

Babatunde Fashola with Nyesom Wike

"They had a closed-door meeting after which the Minister and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing embarked on visits to federal roads.

"The two officials also had the 'coronavirus' elbow greeting," a short statement by the Rivers government said.

Legit.ng earlier reported how passengers on a flight got so scared some of them thought they were facing death after one of them, a female, suddenly caught cold and felt ill.

The passenger, a 21-year-old lady, said her plane had taken off about one hour after another one carrying New Zealand's seventh confirmed coronavirus case took off from the airport.

According to her, passengers on the flight she was in had witnessed staff of the airport, wearing masks and gloves, escorted a sick woman up the aisle.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and second most populous city after Dubai, is engaging complex methods of screening passengers because of coronavirus.

As a result, the city now engages passengers in a rigorous screening process to detect passengers who may be possible carriers of the virus.

