Ogun state extends ban to schools, worship centres amid coronavirus spread

As the dreaded coronavirus continues to spread across the country, the Ogun state government on Thursday, March 19, extended the ban on high-density gatherings to all schools and religious activities in the state.

This was disclosed in a series of tweets from the official Twitter handle of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun. From the tweets, all schools will remain closed indefinitely after the close of the institutions on Friday, March, 20.

The governor also noted that any religious activities of fifty or more with immediate effect are banned.

Abiodun went on to explain that precaution measures would be reviewed at intervals depending on the response to the deadly virus.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ogun state government on Wednesday, March 18, banned high-density gatherings that could bring 50 or more people together. The move is part of precautions against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Such places, according to the government, include social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas. A statement issued by the chief press secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin said the ban would take effect for the next 30 days in the first instance.

In another similar report, governors in the northwestern region have ordered the closure of all schools for a period of 30 days as a preventive measure. Moreover, the governors in a meeting held on Wednesday, March 18, agreed to shut down public places and this is to take effect from Monday, March 23.

This was revealed by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina who is the chairman of the forum where the decision was made.

Similarly, Nigeria recorded the first case of coronavirus in Lagos through an Italian national who travelled from Milan. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control immediately activated its national emergency operations centre to tackle the virus.

The second case of coronavirus was reported on Monday morning, March 9, in a statement on the verified Twitter page of NCDC. According to the ministry, the second case is a "contact of the index case" in Ogun state which was confirmed after testing positive to the virus from quarantine centre.

