Coronavirus Live Updates: Four fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed In Lagos

Coronavirus has become a big threat to all countries in the world including world power, the United States of America, China and the United Kingdom. Legit.ng provides a live update of incidents and information on the deadly coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that within two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled. It also said that there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives. The index case of coronavirus was discovered in Lagos on February 24, when an Italian who came on a business trip to Nigeria fell ill and was later tested positive of the disease. He was quarantined for proper treatment. The following day he travelled to neighbouring Ogun state and was in the country for nearly two full days before being isolated. The head of Nigeria's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, however, said the country is more than capable of dealing with coronavirus. Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, said the second case of coronavirus had been in contact with the Italian man, who is a vendor working for cement company Lafarge Africa PLC and is being treated at a hospital in the Yaba district of Lagos. On Tuesday, March 17, Nigeria also confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Lagos as the deadly infection spreads more across African countries. The new Covid-19 case was disclosed by the commissioner of health in Lagos state, Professor Akin Abayomi via his official Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Tuesday, March 17.

Mar 18 8:45 AM

All cases of coronavirus in Nigeria are imported - FG declares Speaking on the reported cases of coronavirus in Nigeria on NTA news, Ihekweazu, said reassured Nigerians of the federal government’s commitment to control the spread of the disease in Nigeria. He said that all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far in Nigeria were imported, adding that Nigeria's points of entry are currently at the highest risk. Ihekweazu, however, encourages Nigerians to limit travels to countries with ongoing transmission of the disease. He said: “All the confirmed cases of #COVID19 so far in Nigeria have been imported. Our points of entry are currently at the highest risk. We encourage Nigerians to limit travels to countries with ongoing transmission of #COVID19.”

Mar 18 8:52 AM

Tanzania confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19, bringing total cases to 3 The Tanzania government has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing total cases to three. The country's prime minister said on Wednesday, March 18, the one patient was detected in Zanzibar and one in Dar es Salaam.

Mar 18 10:31 AM

Katsina records first suspected coronavirus case Katsina state ministry of health has recorded a first suspected case of coronavirus, the permanent secretary, Kabir Mustapha said. Daily Trust reports that while briefing newsmen on Wednesday, March 18, Mustapha said the patient, who is presently in self-isolation, returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warrant further investigations. “Already, his samples have been taken and results is expected tomorrow. The contact tracing will commence as soon as results are out,” he said. He noted that the ministry is taking all precautionary measures and closely working with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the matter. The permanent secretary advised people of the host community of Dutsinma town to be cautious of movements and gatherings. He added that people should feel free to seek medical attention as all precautionary measures were in place to provide support.

Mar 18 10:52 AM

Coronavirus: FG restricts entry of travellers from China, Italy others to Nigeria Following the third case of the deadly coronavirus case confirmed in Nigeria, the federal government on Wednesday, March 18, restricted entry into Nigeria for the travellers coming from 13 countries. This was made known in a tweet by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) @NCDCgov on Wednesday, March 18, adding that these are the countries with over 1,000 cases domestically. The countries are: 1. China 2. Italy 3. Iran 4. South Korea 5. Spain 6. Japan 7. France 8. Germany 9. United States of America 10. Norway 11. United Kingdom 12. Netherlands 13. Switzerland The federal government also suspended the issuance of visas on arrival to travelers from the aforementioned countries. All travelers returning from these countries prior to the restriction would be in supervised self-isolation, monitored by NCDC and Port Health Services.

Mar 18 12:09 PM

Nigeria records new 5 cases of Coronavirus The total number of reported cases of coronavirus in Nigeria is now eight as the federal government confirmed five new cases of the deadly disease. Three of the new patients arrived in Nigeria from the US - two of them are Nigerians, a mother and her 6-week old baby while the remaining two who arrived from the UK are Nigerians.

Mar 18 14:15 PM

Senate asks Buhari to address Nigerians on coronavirus The Nigerian Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the country on the measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country. The lawmakers made the request on Wednesday, March 18, while deliberating at the plenary about the measures to take to contain the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

Mar 18 14:19 PM

Zambia confirms first 2 cases of COVID-19 Chitalu Chilufya, the Zambian health minister, has confirmed the country’s first two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. CGTN Africa reports that the minister told reporters on Wednesday, March 18, that a husband and wife pair tested positive for the disease after returning from a holiday in France on March 15. According to the report, they were then placed under self-quarantine due to their travel history and were visited by health workers 24 hours later, who discovered that the husband had developed a fever and flu-like symptoms. At that point, tests were conducted, Chitalu said The couple’s two children, who had traveled alongside them, tested negative for the virus, while both parents tested positive, although the wife remains asymptomatic, according to the briefing. The health ministry says the entire family remains under isolation in a designated facility, where the husband’s symptoms are already beginning to show signs of improvement. The news comes after a decision by Zambia’s government on Tuesday, March 17, to begin closing schools by the end of the week. The government also said it intends to train an additional 500 hundred health workers to deal with the unique challenges presented by the novel coronavirus threat.

Mar 18 15:46 PM

Kenya coronavirus confirms 3 new cases as number rises to 7 The Kenyan government has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to seven. Nigerian Tribune reports that the health minister, Mutahi Kagwe, said all the cases - the patients had arrived from abroad. The latest cases involved a couple who had travelled from Spain’s capital, Madrid, through Dubai, arriving on March 5. The other involved a Burundian national, who arrived from Dubai on March 17 and was isolated after being found to have a high temperature at Kenya’s main airport in the capital, Nairobi. Kagwe said the authorities were tracing all the people who came into contact with the three latest cases. Kenya had last week blocked entry to all travellers coming from countries with reported cases, but Kenyan citizens, diplomats and foreigners with valid residence permits are allowed in.

Mar 18 15:51 PM

Billionaire oil mogul Tonye Cole self-isolates after being on same flight with Nigeria’s third case Tonye Cole, the former executive director of Sahara Group, is undergoing self-isolation after returning from London on the flight with Nigeria’s third coronavirus patient. The Nigerian government had on Tuesday, March 17, confirmed its third case involving a 30-year-old female who returned from UK on March 13, after a 10-day stay. The lady arrived on BA 75 flight, leading to an announcement by the Lagos state government that other passengers on the flight should self-isolate. In a tweet on Wednesday, March 18, Cole said he is acting in line with the government’s instruction on self-isolation. He commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for putting measures in place to document information of passengers entering into the country.

Mar 18 16:04 PM

Three suspected coronavirus cases test negative in Kano The Kano state commissioner of health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said that the three rumoured cases of coronavirus were confirmed negative, adding that the state remains free from the coronavirus. Nigerian Tribune reports that he disclosed that all necessary sensitisation measures are being put in place to ensure that coronavirus does not ravage Kano. Making the assertion on Wednesday, March 18, Tsanyawa at a joint press conference with the commissioner of information, Malam Muhammadu Garba, said Kano’s safe status was as a result of proactive measures put in place by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration. He added that the state already won the war against Lassa fever as all patients who were taken to the Isolation Centre at Yar-Gaya have all been treated and discharged. According to him, the state government has taken the campaign against coronavirus to all public institutions including schools, markets, places of worship, motor parks, airports and entry points across the state. Tsanyawa further disclosed that ministries, parastatals and other government agencies across the state are also taking precautionary measures to screen visitors as equipment are provided to test visitors’ temperature, as well as ensuring that they wash their hands with soap and water. He stated that the ministry of health has also continued to hold a series of meetings with stakeholders, including the business community and market leaders, sensitising them on the need for self-protection. He said the sensitisation campaign has been paying off as most traders now provide soap and water for their customers before transacting business with them. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner of information, Malam Muhammad Garba, advised residents to ensure regular and thorough handwashing with soap and running water, observe proper coughing/sneezing etiquettes by covering their mouths and noses with handkerchief or tissue which must be disposed of immediately after use. Comrade Garba enjoined residents to maintain at least two metres distance between anyone who sneezes or coughs, avoid overcrowding, travelling to countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19 especially during the period of fasting and festivities. He also advised residents to avoid contact with suspected or confirmed cases or items soiled by affected persons, while promising that Kano state government would continue to take proactive measures to ensure that COVID-19 does not find its way into the most populous commercial state in the country.

NCDC announces new guidelines for self-isolation The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has developed new guidance for people advised to stay in self-isolation. CDC advised that all returning travelers from high-risk countries with ongoing community transmission It also said that anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Another 3 suspected cases turn negative n Kano The three suspected cases of COVID-19 earlier found in Kano have tested negative. This was disclosed by the Kano state government at a press briefing in Kano. Meanwhile, the commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, debunked speculation of any other reported case of the virus besides the three in the state.

Breaking: Four fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed In Lagos Lagos state has confirmed four new cases Of COVID-19. This was revealed by the state commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi.

