Breaking: Buhari's daughter in self-isolation after returning from UK

President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter is in self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

This was disclosed by the first lady, Aisha Buhari in a series of tweets released today, Thursday, March 19.

The first lady also revealed that she has shut down her office for two weeks. She disclosed that some of her staff also returned from the UK, hence the reason for taking the decision.

"Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.

"Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID - 19 and that of NCDC, She is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19 .

"Please I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure.

"Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some staff who recently returned from the UK," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that as the coronavirus continues to spread in different parts of the world, people have been advised to practise social distancing but the idea of staying cooped up at home with nothing to do can be frustrating.

To follow the social distancing and also participate in an activity that would release some of the frustration that comes with isolation, some families in the United States have decided to go to the movies.

Instead of going to watch movies at a regular theatre, families made the decision to go to drive-in cinemas as a precautionary measure. This allows them to have fun and also be safe from contracting the virus.

This move by many of the families has become a blessing to owners of drive-in theaters. Many of them have reported an increase in the sale of tickets in recent times since people were advised to practice self-isolation.

According to the Los Angeles Times, owners of drive-ins in California, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri revealed in interviews that they have reported ticket sales increase in their businesses.

