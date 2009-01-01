Home | News | General | Man Utd star Ighalo reacts after Premier League gets suspended again, reveals how coronavirus will end

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo seems to be hopeful despite the ravaging coronavirus which has now killed over 9,000 people across the globe.

The former Super Eagles goal poacher posted a message to encourage his fans that the whole virus saga will soon pass away, adding that it must end in praise.

The 30-year-old posted a picture of him in action for United against Everton’s Michael Keane and captioned it “#ThisTooShallPass #itmustendinpraise.”

This is coming barely 24 hours after he posted a sweaty picture of himself showing what he engages himself in while in quarantine.

The Ajegunle born player has joined other players around the world self-isolating in a bid to contain the deadly coronavirus.

He joined the Red Devils in January 2020 on a six months loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua.

There are reports that Ole Gunnar Solakjser is planning to hand the former Super Eagles striker a permanent deal if he maintains his form until the end of the season.

Ighalo has scored four goals and one assist in eight appearances across competitions for the Old Trafford outfit.

All football activities have been further extended until April 30th owing to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world.

The deadly virus has already forced most football authorities to suspend all league actions in a bid to contain the bug. According to information on the Premier League official website, all professional league bodies have agreed to fight the pandemic.

The statement further revealed that the league will be concluded but until they are sure the world is safe for the players and fans alike.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles stars have, in a unique fashion, subtly passed their message on how to avoid contact with the rampaging novel coronavirus which has so far killed over 7,000 people across the globe.

With the pandemic spreading across the world most especially Europe, top professional leagues across the continent have been suspended while players are ordered to self-quarantine. Panic buyers are snatching up every tissue paper from all stores across the globe in bid to protect themselves.

Nigerian stars took time to challenge themselves as they juggled the 'precious item' in style and pass to another tagging it #StayHomeChallenge.

