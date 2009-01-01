Home | News | General | Man United prepare big and stunning thing to do on the future of Paul Pogba

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly ready to only hand France international Paul Pogba new one year contract extension so as to keep him at Old Trafford.

This decision came after Paul Pogba was linked with a move away from Manchester United at the end of the season with his agent wanting him to leave the Red Devils.

Manchester United does not want their asking price of £100m to go down on Paul Pogba and in doing so, they want to give the Frenchman another year deal according to UK Sun.

Paul Pogba's current contract will expire at the end of next summer and the Frenchman has already been linked with a move to Real Madrid or return to Juventus.

He actually started his career at Manchester United before he moved to Juventus where Pogba won four Serie A titles before returning to Manchester United in 2016.

That was under former manager Jose Mourinho as they both won the Europa League and Carabao Cup together last two seasons.

But this term, Paul Pogba has not been able to produce superb performances for Manchester United mainly because of his injury playing only seven games so far.

United were forced to enter the transfer market in January where they bought Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and he has been superb since he joined the Red Devils.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how France international Paul Pogba who currently plays for Manchester United is now expected to remain at Old Trafford after the end of the ongoing season according to Ole Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United even before the ongoing season started with Real Madrid and Juventus said to be interested in him.

He has not been able to produce good performances so far this season playing only seven Premier League games before he got injured in December last year.

In January this year, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola and Manchester United boss Solskjaer had issues over the player's future in which the latter made some statement.

Mino Raiola told Ole Solskjaer that Paul Pogba will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season stressing that none of his players would ever play again for the Red Devils.

