- Peter Whittingham has been reported dead at the age of 35

- The Cardiff City midfielder was said to have fallen off stairs at a pub center earlier this month

- The midfielder played over 400 matches for the Welsh club scoring 98 goals

Cardiff City legend Peter Whittingham has been reported dead at the age of 35 after suffering fatal head injuries in a pub fall.

The midfielder was said to have rushed to the hospital after the incident earlier this month but unfortunately did not make it out alive.

Whittingham who last featured for Blackburn Rovers in the 2017-18 season was said to have fallen down on the stairs at a pub in Barry on March 7.

The former Aston Villa and Burnley midfielder has two kids with his wife pregnant with their third child. He scored 98 goals in 459 professional matches in his 15-year career.

After his death, Cardiff City released a statement saying: "It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.

“We are heartbroken. The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family.

"They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

“First and foremost, Peter was a family man - and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality.

"Then, as a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.

“The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Entire football fraternities have been thrown into mourning and serious confusion following the death of Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia who died after contracting coronavirus.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is said to have been working with Portada Alta which is a club in Malaga since three years ago before he died untimely.

According to the report on UK Sun, Garcia was first diagnosed of leukemia and was rushed to the hospital before the symptoms of coronavirus came.

