Home | News | General | Breaking: Italian national who brought coronavirus to Nigeria now tests negative

- Nigeria's first coronavirus patient, an Italian national now tests negative

- This was confirmed by Akin Abayomi, the Lagos state commissioner for health

- The Italian would be discharged after a second test is carried out to confirm he tests negative

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos state commissioner for health, on Thursday, March 19, confirmed that the Italian national who brought the deadly Coronavirus to Nigeria has now tested negative to the virus.

According to BusinessDay, Abayomi disclosed this at a news conference while giving an update on the outbreak. The commissioner explained that the Italian national who was the first confirmed case in the country had tested negative to the disease.

He said the index case, who has been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, would not be discharged until a second test is carried out within 48 hours and the result is negative before he can be allowed to go.

Abayomi went on to note that news of the index case testing negative is good news for Lagos and Nigeria. He added that the second coronavirus case who was infected by the Italian national tested negative after he was quarantined.

Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi confirms Nigeria's first coronavirus patient now tests negative.

Source: Twitter

The commissioner for health also added that all new cases of coronavirus are responding to treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos state has confirmed four new cases Of COVID-19. This was revealed by the state commissioner for health, on Thursday, March 19.

The victims are Nigerians who just came from the United States of America and United Kingdom. One of the four new Nigerian victims is a 6-week old baby — the youngest victim reported so far.

In a related development, the federal government on Wednesday, March 18, restricted entry into Nigeria for the travellers coming from 13 countries.

This was made known in a tweet by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) @NCDCgov adding that these are the countries with over 1,000 cases domestically. The countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, the United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Street Gist: Do you think Nigeria can quickly overcome Coronavirus like Ebola | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...