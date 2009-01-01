Home | News | General | Liverpool legend reveals chaotic thing that will happen if Reds are handed Premier League title

- Jamie Redknapp says Liverpool should not be awarded the title if season is incomplete

- Liverpool are having an unassailable 25 point lead over second placed City

- Premier League has been postponed further until April 30

The suspension of the English Premier League until April 30 seems to be sparking tensions among participating teams as former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has claimed that if league leaders are awarded the title without completing the season, there would be chaos.

There are about 90 matches left to complete the season with teams having nine games left each.

The rampaging coronavirus has killed over 9,000 people around the world and Europe is now becoming an epicentre of the dreaded epidemic.

A total of 108 people have died from the coronavirus in the UK with over 2,600 people actively carrying it.

Quite a number of Premier League clubs have been directly hit with the epidemic including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The situation forced FA chiefs to suspend the league and Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of second placed Manchester City.

The Reds need just two more games to emerge champions as the hold an unprecedented lead, but it is clearly not the case elsewhere.

Redknapp maintains that awarding Liverpool the title in this circumstance will not be fair.

“Now, nine games to play, if you don’t and you say as it stands give Liverpool the league title and you then relegate Bournemouth, Norwich and Aston Villa, could you imagine the litigations that is going to cause? It’s going to cause chaos.

“I just don’t see that that can happen right now. I feel that somehow we have to finish the season.

“I just don’t see a situation where you can have null and void or just give Liverpool the title.

“I think they’ve got to earn it. We all know they’re going to win it, there’s not a person in the world who doesn’t think that but it’s just about doing the right thing.”

Premier League organisers have reportedly concluded plans to play the remaining 92 matches this season behind closed doors.

The English topflight was suspended last weekend owing to the spread of deadly coronavirus across the globe. Apart from league football, a number of national team competitions have also been hit by the tsunami of the bug infecting thousands and killing in hundreds.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that all football activities have been further extended until April 30th owing to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world.

The deadly virus has already forced most football authorities to suspend all league actions in a bid to contain the bug.

According to information on the Premier League official website, all professional league bodies have agreed to fight the pandemic.

