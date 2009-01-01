Home | News | General | When your boyfriend is lit - Bobrisky says as he shares back photo of his bae

- Nigeria's male barbie Bobrisky has surprised his fans and followers

- Bobrisky took to his social media page to share a photo of his lover

- The controversial socialite thanked his bae for always supporting him

Controversial Nigeria's male Barbie has taken his fans and followers by surprise after he took to his social media page to show off his lover.

Everyone who follows the popular socialite knows that he is always talking about his bae and how he showers him with love and money. Bobrisky often attributed his lavish lifestyle to his bae, who he always says gives him anything he wanted.

And whenever the male barbie and his lover are having a misunderstanding, Bobrisky never fails to let his followers know about it. Meanwhile, on a number of times, the popular socialite has said that he cannot reveal the identity of his lover.

Singer Davido shows off handsome godson in beautiful photos

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

But Bobrisky seems to be in a happy mood as he recently shared a photo of his lover. Although, the male barbie did not reveal his face, it seemed that he was struck by how handsome his lover looks.

In the photo he shared online, Bobrisky's bae was donned in a blue outfit. He stood facing a car but had his back to the camera. His face can be slightly seen by the side.

The caption accompanying the photo of his lover was short and simple but lovely. Bobrisky appreciated his lover for always supporting him whenever he needed it. He went ahead to state that he did not tag him so that he will not be taken away from him.

Below is the photo of Bobrisky's bae:

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Former senator Dino Melaye shares photo as he officially becomes a member of Nollywood

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky officially declared himself a woman. Bobrisky noted that he is officially a woman and demanded that he be addressed as such. For those who wanted to know if he still had his maleness, he advised them not to mind with that as he has a 'hole' to satisfy a man.

The post which went viral did not appeal to some people as they took to his comment section to air their opinions.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Bobrisky's Birthday: Nigerians condemn Police over disruption at party venue - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...