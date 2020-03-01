Home | News | General | Ibadan Mogajis clear air on traditional crisis rocking Ekiti, Kano

By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan family heads, otherwise known as the Authentic Mogajis on Thursday cleared the air on the reason the group spoke on the traditional crisis rocking the Ekiti State traditional council and its proposed visits to the deposed Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The group said they are qualified to speak on any challenges facing traditional institutions in the country, adding that it was one of its roles to protect traditional institutions.

The spokesperson of the group, Mogaji Wale Oladoja said, while their visit to Lamido was for solidarity support for him, the case in Ekiti was against traditional institutions, saying that the Mogajis are really worried about the sad development.

The family heads were apparently reacting to a statement credited to a group called “OmoIbile Ibadan,” faulting their story on solidarity support for the deposed Emir of Kano and eleven monarch queried by the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

According to the statement, the Authentic Mogajis are not intervening in politics or any other matters that they are less concerned about, but any issue relating to undermining the traditional institution in Nigeria was their concern.

The Mogajis faulted the group’s call on Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji to caution them from commenting on issues concerning the traditional institutions, adding that “Olubadan appreciates traditional institution and knows that traditional institution must be protected.

Mogaji Oladoja, however, urged them to leave Olubadan out of the trivial issues and allow the respected Ibadan monarch to enjoy his throne.

The family heads further said they were not unaware of the machinations of the people hiding behind a finger to discredit the good names and hard-earned reputation of the respected Mogajis in Ibadan land, saying that the group would react to them appropriately at the right time.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the statement issued by some faceless groups as regards to the statement we issued on the query issued by the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the deposed Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.”

“Our statement was to corroborate the letter written by our father, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on the need to protect our exulted stool and the traditional institutions in the country. We know the people behind the mischievous statement issued to tackle Ibadan Mogajis and we are going to react to their shenanigans at the right time,” the statement said.

