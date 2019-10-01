Home | News | General | Two men in court for allegedly spitting on police officer

Two men, Kabiru Sadiku; 32 and Kehinde Junaid; 37, who allegedly spat on a police officer while performing his lawful duty, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos.

The defendants, who reside in Surulere area of Lagos, are charged with two counts of conspiracy and assault.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 12 at 11 a.m. by the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants, maliciously assaulted ASP Livinus Ogbobo, by spitting on his face while discharging his lawful duty.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 174 (B) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-williams, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N30, 000 each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

Folarin-Williams adjourned the case until April 9 for substantive trial.

