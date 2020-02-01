Home | News | General | COVID-19: Ekiti Assembly suspends activities indefinitely

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended its legislative activities indefinitely as parts of the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, announced this during Thursday’s plenary in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Mrs. Teju Okunyiga, had under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, informed the House of a reported case of COVID-19 in the state.

She called for precautionary measures to contain the further spread of the disease.

Other members of the House also called for the shut down of schools and other public places in the state for now.

Commenting, the Speaker said: “Activities at the Ekiti House of Assembly is hereby suspended as suggested by members, until further notice when the tension about the dreaded Coronavirus is doused.”

Afuye, however, allayed the fear of residents, saying though the COVID-19 was real, the state government was on top of the situation.

He advised members of the Assembly to sensitise their constituents against social interaction, unnecessary handshake and other actions that could cause the spread of the disease. (NAN)

