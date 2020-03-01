Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Infected Italian tests negative

The Italian citizen who brought the deadly Coronavirus to Nigeria has tested negative to the disease.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, announced this at a news conference on Thursday.

Edujandon.com recalls that the Italian was Nigeria’s index case

Abayomi said the Italian who had been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital would soon be discharged.

He said he would not be allowed to go until a confirmatory test had been carried out within 48 hours adding that if he tested negative for the second time, he would be discharged.

The Commissioner urged the citizens to remain calm, practice constant handwashing and good respiratory hygiene.

Meanwhile, Nigeria on Thursday confirmed four new cases in Lagos State.

The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus patients in Nigeria to twelve (12)

