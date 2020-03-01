Home | News | General | BREAKING: FCT Authorities shut down schools in Abuja

The Federal Capital Administration, FCTA has ordered the closure of schools in the FCT effective Friday 20th, 2020.

The move may not be unconnected with the recent confirmation of 12 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and ongoing rumours of the virus in the FCT.

The Special Assistant to the FCT Minister, Mr Austine Elemue, gave the indication after a meeting on Thursday

The shut down of schools he said is preventive measure taken to avoid the spread of the virus which has affected 27 African countries and killed over 6,500 people.

Mr Elemue said students are not expected to be in school from Monday the 23rd.

He advised schools that can get the information across to their students to order students to stay home after today.

The Special Assistant to the minister, however, assured parents that lost school time will be catered for subsequently.

Edujandon.com recalls that due to the continuous spread of the virus, the Lagos State Government has also ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the State

