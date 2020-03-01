Pogba going through difficult time at Man United – Mino Raiola
Mino Raiola, agent to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, has said that the midfielder is going through a difficult time at Old Trafford.
According to Raiola, the 27-year-old wants to lead Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into next season’s Champions League.
Pogba, who is widely expected to leave United at the end of this season, has drawn interest from Real Madrid and Juventus in the past few months.
Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford will expire at the end of next season.
The France World Cup winner is currently recovering from ankle surgery and has been out of action for several weeks.
“Paul Pogba is going through a difficult time,” Raiola told Marca.
“But let it be clear because in England they are very sensitive and Pogba is concentrating on making a great end to the season with Manchester United.
"He wants to lead the team into next season's Champions League and make a great end of this season so that United can reach the Champions League."
