BREAKING: Nigeria announces four new cases of coronavirus



  3 hours 52 minutes ago
Four new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos State.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made this known during a press conference on Thursday.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Health had on Wednesday, announced five new cases of the COVID-19

The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus patients in Nigeria to twelve (12).

Details later…

