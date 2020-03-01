Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria announces four new cases of coronavirus

Four new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos State.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made this known during a press conference on Thursday.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Health had on Wednesday, announced five new cases of the COVID-19

The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus patients in Nigeria to twelve (12).

Details later…

