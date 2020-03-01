Home | News | General | Abule Ado tragedy: Death toll rises to 21 as Lagos govt warns residents

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Thursday released situation report on Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado.

The blasts impacted on adjoining areas such as Alakija, Amuwo Odofin, Festac and Satellite Town.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA Director-General, warned residents to remain calm and keep away from the scene.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that another body has been recovered and the number of fatalities now 21.

He said: “The teams continue to carry out recovery and salvage operations at the incident site. 468 people were displaced from their homes, 100 of them are now in the relief camp and two missings.

“Our help desk remains manned and our personnel are available to manage inquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those who have need of shelter and food.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been criticized for taking pictures of the disaster to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The Nigerian leader is yet to visit the scene after four days.

