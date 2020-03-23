Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Presidency reacts to spread of disease in Nigeria

- The presidency has assured Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is on top of the coronavirus issue

- Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide said Buhari has taken steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in Nigeria

- Shehu stated that the governments would continue to update the Nigerian public with relevant information regarding the coronavirus

The presidency has assured Nigerians that there is no need to panic as the Muhammadu Buhari administration is on top of the coronavirus issue.

The presidency gave the assurance in a statement on Thursday, March 19, through a presidential media aide, Garba Shehu.

The presidency said stringent checks are currently being carried out at points of air and sea entry into the country

Source: UGC

The statement noted that President Buhari has taken steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases imported in Nigeria by ordering travel restrictions from 13 countries which will take effect from March 20.

The presidency said stringent checks are currently being carried out at points of air and sea entry into the country.

Oshiomhole reacts to reduction of petrol price from N145 to N125

The presidential aide stated that the governments would continue to update the Nigerian public with relevant information regarding the pandemic

The aide urged Nigerians not to politicise the issue of coronavirus in the country.

He said it was cheap and sensational for the Senate to accuse the president of complacency simply because he has not made a television address on the coronavirus pandemic.

Garba Shehu said Nigerians must unite to fight this plague, irrespective of religious or ideological affiliation.

Meanwhile, following the criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari's failure to address the nation on the confirmed cases of pandemic coronavirus in the country, the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) has come to the president's aide.

Premium Times reports that the 36 state governors under the aegis of NGF said that the president does not necessarily have to address the nation on the deadly disease.

Legit.ng gathered that the governors said this was because Buhari had already set up a task force on the COVID-19 virus which has been delivering updates to the nation.

Amid growing calls for closure of borders over coronavirus scare, presidency reveals steps government is taking

The chairman of the forum, Kayode Fayemi, said this on Wednesday, March 18, while responding to enquiries if the governors were of an opinion that the president should address the nation on COVID-19.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Fayemi said what was important was the regular reports delivered to the nation from the COVID-19 taskforce that has been put together by the federal government.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Coronavirus: Nigerians take advantage of every situation | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...