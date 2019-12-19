Home | News | General | Governor Ishaku finally returns to Taraba after over 80 days of public disappearance

- Governor Darius Ishaku on Thursday, March 19, returned to Taraba after some months outside the state

- Ishaku has been outside the state for more than 80 days

- The governor was last seen on December 19, 2019, when he presented the 2020 budget to the state's House of Assembly

A report by SaharaReporters indicates that the governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, has returned to Jalingo, the state capital, after spending more than 80 days in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that Ishaku arrived at the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, aboard a chartered aircraft at exactly 4:02 pm on Thursday, March 19.

He was received by the deputy governor, Haruna Manu, some top government officials and traditional rulers at the airport.

It would be recalled that the online medium had on Saturday, March 14, revealed how there was tension in Taraba following the disappearance of Ishaku for over 80 days.

Senate President visits Governor Bello over mother's death

Since leaving Jalingo in December 2019 and moving to Abuja without transferring power to his deputy, Ishaku has not been seen in public.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state speaking at a press conference.

Source: Facebook

His last official outing in Jalingo was on December 19, 2019, when he presented the 2020 budget to the state's House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Ishaku was absent from the government House in Jalingo for 80 days as he reportedly oversees the affairs of the state from his home in Abuja.

It was reported that the governor was reported to have left the state capital for T.Y. Danjuma House, the official lodge of Taraba governor in Abuja, since December 23, 2019.

Governor Ishaku is yet to return and his absence from Jalingo has put the government activities on slopeside as matters related to government including cogent decisions are taken in Abuja.

Government officials including commissioners and permanent secretaries are said to always be in the Federal Capital Territory to meet the governor on official matters.

Sanusi can go anywhere including Kano - el-Rufai

In another report, it was reported that there was tension following the extended stay of Governor Ishaku in Abuja led to a war of words between the PDP and APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The governor who was last seen in Taraba on Sunday, December 22, 2019, has been in the country’s capital for almost two months.

Ibrahim El-Sudi, the chairman of APC in Taraba and Prof Muhammad Yahaya, the party’s governorship candidate at a recent joint press conference in Jalingo threatened to take legal action against the governor.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Abaribe asks President Buhari to resign, Nigerians react | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...