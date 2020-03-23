Home | News | General | Ex Spurs coach Pochettino makes big statement on his future which has to do with Messi

- Mauricio Pochettino wants to return to Newell's with Lionel Messi

- The Argentine started his coaching career back home

- Messi also had stint there before moving to La Masia academy in Spain

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he will love to return to Argentine club Newell's Old Boys with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Newell's Old Boys set both Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel Messi to stardom and they have both stated that they would love to return home before retiring from football.

Lionel Messi had a short stint at Newell's before being spotted by La Masia famous academy from where he moved to Barcelona main team.

Pochettino on the other hand began his coaching career back home with Newell's before going on to coach in the Premier League.

But since he was sacked by Tottenham last year due to poor form of run in the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to get another job.

He has however been replaced with Jose Mourinho who has also been struggling with Tottenham thereby crashing out of the Champions League.

As it is, Tottenham have no chance of winning any trophy this season and Mourinho must start planning for next term.

“I want to return to Newell’s with Messi.

“I can still wait for an opportunity and the best possible scenario would be in 10 years with Messi,'' Pochettino explained to Radio del Plata.

Pochettino also stated that he wants Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup with Argentina during the next edition in 2022.

Lionel Messi has never won the World Cup in his career, and the title remains the only one missing in his cabinet.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably known as the best footballers in the world for the past few years considering the rivalry between them.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his football career on the streets of Portugal before been spotted by Sporting Lisbon where he played for a while before moving to the Premier League.

He was signed by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson who had the believe in the Portuguese and Cristiano Ronaldo excelled at Old Trafford.

His rivalry between Lionel Messi actually started when he was at Manchester United before moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

At Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Premier League, Champions League and was also crowned world best at Old Trafford.

But his main rivalry with Lionel Messi started when he got to Real Madrid where he won four Champions League titles.

