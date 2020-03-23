Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Here are 10 states with confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria

Coronavirus scare in the country hit a frightening phase on Wednesday, March 18, as fives more cases of the global epidemic were reported, barely twenty-four hours after the Ministry of Health announced the third case.

The new developments were confirmed by the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Tolu Ogunlesi. In a series of tweet, Ogunlesi said four of the victims are Nigerians who just came from the United States of America and United Kingdom.

The presidential aide also claimed that one of the four new Nigerian victims is a 6-week old baby — the youngest victim reported so far.

He added that the fifth victim is a "foreign national who came in through the land border — the first case of infection via land border in Nigeria."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that coronavirus test has been carried out in 10 states since February 27 when the first case was reported.

Coronavirus: Nigerian Centre for Disease Control takes giant steps, releases new guidelines for self-isolation (see what to do)

Although some suspected cases tested negative, the last five days have seen the country dive into the red zone as more cases- confirmed or suspected- were reported in some states.

And as it stands, here are the states with confirmed and suspected cases of the Covid-19 epidemic.

1. Ekiti: Ekiti state has recorded its first case of coronavirus with the victim testing positive after driving an American citizen from Ibadan.

2. Edo: There are only suspected cases in Edo, though the state government says all hands are on deck.

3. Enugu: There is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Enugu as the state government announced that the test result of the suspected case in the state is negative.

4. Plateau: The Plateau government has announced that all 43 suspected cases in the state are negative.

5. Katsina: Coronavirus cases are still suspected.

Coronavirus: APC takes deadly virus serious, set to meet health minister as more cases recorded (video)

6. Kano: Kano state commissioner of health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said that the three rumoured cases of coronavirus were confirmed negative, adding that the state remains free from the coronavirus.

7. Lagos: Lagos, unarguably, tops the coronavirus index in the country as not less than eight cases have been reported in the state.

8. Ogun: Ogun state has one case of coronavirus and many suspected cases.

9. Yobe: Coronavirus case in Yobe state is still suspected.

10: Ondo: Ondo state government has confirmed that there is a suspected case of coronavirus in Akure, the state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Ministry of Health in Katsina has said the suspected case of coronavirus in the state has turned out negative.

Somalia, Tanzania confirm first coronavirus cases as Morocco closes all mosques, eateries, entertainment venues

This is coming after the state government announced it's first suspected case of COVID-19. Engr Yakubu Danja, the state commissioner for health speaking to journalists on Thursday, March 19, said the result of the test was negative.

While advising residents of Katsina state to be calm, Danja added that there was no other confirmed case of the virus in Katsina at the moment.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Nigerians take advantage of every situation | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...