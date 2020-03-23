Home | News | General | Ronaldo missing as Mbappe tops list of most valuable players with £189m (see where Messi occupies)

Paris-Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is now topping the list of the most valuable players in the world following his then transfer move from Monaco to the French champions.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are known as the best footballers in the world considering their achievements so far in the round leather game.

But these two players are not valuable as far as Transfermarkt is concerned who came out with the top 10 list with Cristiano Ronaldo missing.

After playing for years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo made big move to Juventus, but that mega move failed to help him get into top 10.

Even his big rival Lionel Messi who made it to the top 10 is occupying eight position on the table.

Below is the names of the the top 10 most valuable players

1. Kylian Mbappe - £189m

At the age of 21, Kylian Mbappe has already won the FIFA World Cup and the youngster has been impressive for Paris-Saint-Germain since he joined them.

2. Raheem Sterling - £151m

Raheem Sterling is one of the most trusted Manchester City players for coach Pep Guardiola and no wonder he is a target for Real Madrid.

3. Neymar - £151m

Neymar may not be currently enjoying active playing time at PSG, but that does not stop the former Barcelona star from occupying third position on the most valuable players' list.

4. Sadio Mane - £141m

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is one of the best attackers in the world considering how he has been superb for the Reds.

5. Mohamed Salah - £141m

Salah who also plays for Liverpool is occupying fifth position on the table.

6. Harry Kane - £141m

Injured Tottenham striker Harry Kane finds himself sitting sixth on the list.

7. Kevin De Bruyne - £141m

Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has gotten the highest assists this season in the Premier League.

8. Lionel Messi - £132m

Lionel Messi has never played for any other club in his career than Barcelona as he finds himself occupying eight position.

9. Jadon Sancho - £113m

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

10. Antoine Griezmann - £113m

Griezmann's move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona helped the Frenchman to make his way to the top 10.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be giving himself a special treat into the new chapter of his age after the Portuguese footie was spotted taking lunch with his family members including his rarely seen mum.

The Portuguese footie clocked 35 on Wednesday, February 5 and has found himself in the middle of social media discussion amid incredible show of love from football space.

As talks continue to revolve around his legacies in football, the Juventus star received a special gift in the form of Mercedes G-Wagon from his wife Georgina Rodriquez.

