Felipe Melo joins debate on Ronaldo and Messi, names the best footballer between them

- Felipe Melo has claimed that Lionel Messi is more complete than Ronaldo

- The Brazilian also stated that Lionel Messi is the strongest player in history

- Lionel Messi has won six Ballon d'Or awards while Ronaldo has won five

Brazilian football star Felipe Melo has joined the train of discussion on who is better or the best between Barcelona star Lionel Messi and arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

These two players are arguably the bests in the last ten years considering what they have won and the competitions they have both provided.

Even there are competitions among the fans of these two players as they always argue on who is the best footballer between Messi and Ronaldo.

But Felipe Melo has given the nod to Lionel Messi claiming while speaking in an interview with Clarin that the Argentine football star is more complete than Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Leo is more complete, Cristiano can score five goals, but Messi besides making those five goals also plays for the team,'' he explained.

The 36-year-old also claimed that Lionel Messi is the strongest player in the history of football even more than Maradona and Pele.

Melo came with an example of how the Brazilian national team always find it difficult to stop Lionel Messi because of how strong he is with the ball.

He also stated that there used to be a rotational plan on how to kick Lionel Messi during the match between Brazil and Argentina.

Melo's assertions is not expected to be accepted by the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo who also believe that the Portuguese is the best in history.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards so far in his career, while Lionel Messi has six.

World Cup title is the only trophy these two players have not won in their careers.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ronaldo de Lima might have settled the debate on the all-time great after naming Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as the number one best player he always enjoys watching.

The Brazilian football icon had an enviable career and he is often considered one of the best players who brought class and blended physicality with technique in modern football.

When asked about five players he enjoyed watching, the Inter and Real Madrid legend shunned his namesake Cristiano Ronaldo when settling for Messi as the number one on the list.

Apart from Messi, the Selecao legend also mentioned his countryman Neymar, French sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Capping his five-man best list is Real Madrid and Belgium forward Eden Hazard and Liverpool star Mohammed Salah.

