Home | News | General | Man United, Man City battle for world class midfielder who refused to renew contract with La Liga club

- Saul Niguez has become a summer target for Manchester United and Manchester City

- The Spanish midfielder has a £141million release clause in his current deal with Atletico Madrid

- Pep Guardiola made a move for the midfielder last summer but ended up signing his teammate Rodri

Saul Niguez has become a transfer target for the two top Manchester clubs, according to reports.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been linked with United and City in 2018 since he refused to pen a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Arsenal joined the race for the Spain international in 2019 but have lost interest to leave the Red Devils and the Citizens do battle for the midfielder, Mundo Deportivo claims.

Pep Guardiola was initially favourite to sign the Spaniard as replacement for aging Fernandinho in last summer window but eventually brought his Atletico teammate Rodri to the Etihad.

Ighalo's Chinese club demand triple his sign-on fee to allow permanent move to Man United

On the other hand, United have been on his trail since he was loaned out to Ray Vallecano in the 2013-14 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to bolster his midfield this summer with Paul Pogba likely to leave.

It is understood Niguez has a £141million release clause in his deal but both Manchester clubs would want to agree on a lower fee.

Niguez has already played 37 times for Diego Simeone's side in all competitions so far this season including the Champions League blockbuster against Liverpool at Anfield.

He played for Real Madrid until the age of 14 before leaving to join Atletico due to the challenges he faced as a youth player.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo's January move to Man United has been a revelation and it has been revealed that the Nigerian striker earns £8,000 per goal, cited on The Sun.

What Solskajer said about Ighalo's future at Man United after Europa League performance will excite Nigerians

The former Nigerian international has so far scored four goals in eight matches, with all strikes coming in the Europa League and FA Cup.

It is understood that the 30-year-old received a 40 per cent pay-cut from his £300,000 weekly wages with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Wilfred Ndidi's performance for Leicester City this season has been looked away by a recent ranking to top midfielders in the world listed by 90min.

The Nigerian international is currently in his third season at the King Power Stadium and has stamped his authority as one of the best tacklers in Europe.

The 23-year-old has been named the best back-to-back best tackler in the English topflight division and this season is not any different.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

Former Chelsea star Mikel makes big statement on his return to the club

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...