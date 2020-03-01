Home | News | General | Contributory Pension Scheme: Obaseki presents N6.97m to families of deceased civil servants

Representative of Edo State Governor and Head of Service, Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa (left) presenting a cheque to the next-of-kin of a deceased civil servant, Mr. Ekhator Osariemen Austin, at the Government House, Benin City, Edo State.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has presented N6.97 million to four families whose relatives died while actively serving with the Edo State Government.

Governor Obaseki presented the cheques to the beneficiary families at the Government House, Benin City.

The governor who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, said the presentation of the cheques to the families of the deceased civil servants is in line with the Pension Reform Act of 2014 and the Edo State Law of 2010 (as amended).

He said the provision under sections 8(1) and 11(3) respectively provided for the establishment of a Group Life Insurance policy for all employees in the scheme where the sum of three times the last annual salary of a deceased employee is paid to the beneficiaries.

Obaseki noted that the state government implemented the policy to show concern to the families of the deceased civil servants, urging the families to use the money judiciously.

He said, “When somebody dies, he or she is entitled to 300 per cent of the annual salary he or she earned at the time of death.”

Obaseki added that the Group Life Insurance policy is different from entitlements of the pensions and gratuity the civil servants would have gotten at the point of retirement, adding that the programme is designed in a way that immediate succor is provided to the families of the deceased families in the event of death.

The deceased civil servants whose families benefitted from the programme include, Mrs. Ekhator Grace Ejemen; Mr. Osariemen Omoruyi, Mr. Imasuen Iyobosa, and Mr. Aikoroje Ohiosimuan.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Esther Osariemen expressed appreciation to the state government for the gesture, noting, “I was not even expecting any money. I promise to use the money judiciously.”

