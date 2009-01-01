Nigerians raid pharmacies for Chloroquine after Trump recommends as medication for Coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, health experts had dismissed speculations that chloroquine could be used in fighting the virus, but at a press conference on Thursday said, Trump the drug had gone through the approval process, a statement contrary to that of Stephen Hahn, the commissioner for Food and Drug Administration who maintained that chloroquine would still need to go through clinical trials.



Chloroquine, an oral artemisinin-based monotherapies (oAMTs) for malaria treatment, could become a scarce commodity in a matter of days due to the panic buying.

Our correspondent visited Lydab Pharmacy in Ibafo, Ogun state and noticed an increase in demand for Chloroquine, the pharmacist expressed his shock at the sudden increase in demand, many customers also wanted to buy in bulk.

At Chris Health Pharmacy, Onilekere area of Lagos, the store owner who preferred to be anonymous said he was yet to understand why people trooped in to buy chloroquine.

“The demand today is crazy, I have about 20 packs left and all finished this evening. In fact, only one person bought 15 packs. He said he would return tomorrow when I have more,”

At another Pharmacy in Lagos,our source observed that a young lady came in and bought six chloroquine syrup for children said: “They said it was 50:50 cure for coronavirus before, but the US president confirmed today that it should be used for coronavirus. I’m sure the prices would go up immediately.”

The total figures of coronavirus patients in Nigeria has risen to 12 after four new cases were confirmed in Lagos State on Thursday.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com