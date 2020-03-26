Coronavirus: Nigeria shuts all universities, schools nationwide

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sonny Echono, confirmed this to NE on Thursday.



When sent an inquiry through a text message, Echono simply replied, “Confirmed.”

A statement later added that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, noted that in carrying out the directive, all the principals of the 104 unity colleges “should fast-track the ongoing second term examinations and close shop until further notice.”

The ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Goong, in the statement, said, “The Federal Government has ordered the closure of all the 104 unity schools in the country on March 26, 2020 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

“Giving the order today through the Permanent Secretary, the minister said all the principals of the unity colleges should fast track the ongoing second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

“In the meantime, the minister said the management of all the unity colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol-based sanitisers and hand washing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

