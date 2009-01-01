Home | News | General | Five quarantined over suspected coronavirus pandemic in Nasarawa

- Five family members have been quarantined in Nasarawa state for showing symptoms of the coronavirus

- The quarantined persons were said to have been kept at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa state

- Dr Adamu Yahaya, the chief medical director of the hospital said the patients arrived Keffi local government area from Ogun state

Five persons have been quarantined in Nasarawa state for showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

The quarantined persons were said to have been kept at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa state, Channels TV reports.

Dr Adamu Yahaya, the chief medical director of the hospital on Thursday, March 19, disclosed that the family members arrived Keffi local government area from Ogun state.

He said the patients were quarantined because they showed symptoms similar to that of COVID-19.

Yahaya stated that their specimens have been taken to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja for testing to ascertain if it is the virus or not.

Yahaya explained that they would remain in isolation at the hospital’s isolation centre pending the arrival of results.

“We saw them based on our high level of alertness and suspicion. We have already quarantined them at our isolation centre. We have taken sample today so we are waiting for results,” he said.

This is the first suspected case of COVID-19 in Nasarawa state since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, as the dreaded coronavirus continues to spread across the country, the Ogun state government on Thursday, March 19, extended the ban on high-density gatherings to all schools and religious activities in the state.

This was disclosed in a series of tweets from the official Twitter handle of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun. From the tweets, all schools will remain closed indefinitely after the close of the institutions on Friday, March, 20.

The governor also noted that any religious activities of fifty or more with immediate effect are banned.

Abiodun went on to explain that precaution measures would be reviewed at intervals depending on the response to the deadly virus.

In another report, a Nigerian lady, Ogene Augustina, recently took to the Twitter platform to cry out for help after her husband returned from Spain and has been unwell.

According to her, the hotlines are not available as no one has picked up.

She wrote: "Good evening, my husband just came back from Spain today and he's feeling unwell. He came back with Lufthansa airline LH568 . Please he needs to be tested."

Although he has isolated himself the hotlines are not available and no one is picking"

Shortly after, the post immediately went viral and soon enough, Ogene revealed they had been contacted and advised on the necessary steps to be taken.

