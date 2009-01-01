Home | News | General | Ronaldinho set to be sentenced to 6 months jail term after Barcelona denied him 1 privilege

- Ronaldinho's case in Paraguay has taken a new turn after Barcelona were said to have denied the former midfield star

- The Brazilian is currently in jail in the south American country over fake documents

- The former AC Milan star was also accused of money laundering and risk going to jail for six months

- Ronaldinho's only way out failed to show up in court and testify

Spanish League giants Barcelona have reportedly severed ties with the club legend, Ronaldinho, as his case in Paraguay prison worsens.

The Brazilian was taken into custody in the south American country after trying to gain entrance with fake documents.

According to SunSport, the World Cup winner was said to be risking going to jail for the next six months if he is found guilty of the crimes levied against him.

The publication stated that a key witness subject to his release from custody failed to testify and provide evidence to back up his claims.

Ronaldinho, who turns 40 in a couple of days has been behind bars along with his brother Roberto de Assis, 49, and are facing trial after they were denied bail.

Their freedom suffered a major setback as after Dalia Lopez - the businesswoman said to have organised their visit - failed to present herself in court.

The woman's confession is said to be important to the former star's release - but she failed to appear in court as her lawyers presented a doctor's report giving reasons for her absence as reported by Spanish outlet Sport.

Ronaldinho's current situation has now forced his former club to distance themselves from him as his chance to freedom suffered a setback.

Also, Lionel Messi was said to have denied sending the former AC Milan attacker money as claimed by some media platforms.

Reports from Paraguay reveals that the Brazilian was "sad and angry but smiling" as he vowed never to return to the country.

The former midfielder has also been accused of money laundering in the midst of his current situation.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ronaldo is sad and angry in Paraguayan jail and has vowed never to return to the country once he is released from prison.

The Brazilian legend who is said to be smiling has been locked up in the neighbouring country after he and his brother allegedly entered the country with fake passports.

According to a friend of the star who visited him in his cell, Ronaldinho is a great shadow of his former self.

Paraguayan footvolley world champion Fernando Lugo also recently admitted that the player who is at a Specialised Unit prison is looking angry.

