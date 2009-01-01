Home | News | General | Barcelona name 2 stars they will add plus cash to sign Neymar from PSG

- Neymar's return to Camp Nou could cost Barcelona trading Dembele and Coutinho plus cash for the PSG star

- Reports in Spain claim that the La Liga champions have ran out of funds and are willing to offload players

- Neymar unceremoniously left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 for a world record fee of £198m

Neymar's return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain could cost the Spanish side Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, reports in Spain claim.

It is no more news that Neymar desires to return to the Camp Nou since he made a world record move of £198million in 2017 to Paris.

On the other hand, Barca are willing to offload players in the summer due to lack of funds for the club to spend in the summer window.

Neymar would cost the Spanish champions around £150m and La Blaugrana are looking to add Dembele, Coutinho plus cash in the deal, Mundo Deportivo claims.

My man is a hero - Mikel Obi’s partner defends his decision to quit Turkish league over coronavirus

Barcelona are also looking to dump Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal who both have crossed age 30 and are required surplus to requirements.

Dembele cost Barcelona £138m in 2018, while Coutinho galloped a massive £145m fro Lmiverpool but Barca are willing to bear the loss are both stars are worth just a £100m combined.

And PSG could cash-in on cash in on the juicy deal which would see both players boost their squad next season.

Dembele is currently having an injury-plagued season and has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Coutinho's loan at Bayern Munich has suffered a huge setback as the Bundesliga have stated that the deal will not be made permanent.

Chelsea have shown interest in the embattled Brazilian as the London club are planning to spend £300m in the summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Top European club terminates Super Eagles legend's contract after speaking up against coronavirus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Saul Niguez has become a transfer target for the two top Manchester clubs, according to reports.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been linked with United and City in 2018 since he refused to pen a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Arsenal joined the race for the Spain international in 2019 but have lost interest to leave the Red Devils and the Citizens do battle for the midfielder, Mundo Deportivo claims.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...