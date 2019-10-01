Home | News | General | Lopsided credit allocation bane of Nigerian economy — CRC Credit Bureau

By Yinka Kolawole

Nigerian economy is said to be characterised by lopsided allocation of credit with sectors that contribute most to the economy having little or no access to credit while most credit goes to sectors with relatively little contribution.

Managing Director/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau Limited, Mr. Tunde Popoola, stated this in Lagos, at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria, FICAN forum with the theme, “Stimulating Economic Growth through Improved Access to Credit”.

He noted that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) contributed 49 percent to the economy but got 5.3 percent credit, Agriculture contributed 21 percent but got 3.8 percent, while Oil & Gas sector contributed less than 10 percent but received 23 percent of total credit to the economy.

Popoola said: “Nigeria has been characterized by significant disproportionate allocation of credit to different sectors. The sectors that contribute the most are denied credit while credit goes to the sector with relatively little contribution to the GDP.

“MSMEs represent over 96 per cent of total businesses in Nigeria; they contribute about 49 per cent to GDP and over 84 per cent to non-agricultural employment. However, barely 5.3 per cent of total domestic credit to the private sector goes to the SMEs.”

He further stated: “While agriculture contributed over 21 per cent to GDP in 2018, the share of bank credit to agriculture was the lowest at 3.8 per cent. On the other hand, while oil and gas received 23 per cent of bank credit, its contribution to share of GDP was less than 10 per cent.”

According to Popoola, the presence of credit bureaus promotes strong credit systems and a strong credit system promotes a productive economy by encouraging credit to SMEs and enhancing quality of life of people through credit to consumers. He added that the presence of credit bureau mitigates the pains of access to credit, especially for consumers and small businesses.

He noted that since Nigeria licensed three private credit bureaus in 2009, the impacts on volume of loans and reduction in the rate of non-performing loans (NPLs) have been remarkable.

“Loans to the private sector rose from N7.7 trillion in 2008 to over N12 trillion in 2015 and N16 trillion in 2019. Special products for SMEs and the introduction of credit cards became possible with the advent of credit bureaus.

“Furthermore, non performing loans (NPL) ratios declined significantly from about 32.8 per cent in 2009 to a single digit of 9.3 per cent as at June 2019,” he added.

