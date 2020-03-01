Home | News | General | Land Rover designs special SVAutobiography for Anthony Joshua

Kindly Share This Story:

•Anthony Joshua, World Heavyweight Champion poses with the Range Rover SVAutobiography

LAND Rover has created a one-off Range Rover SVAutobiography for world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, OBE. The bespoke luxury SUV made its world premiere outside the Finchley Boxing Club in Barnet, north London, where Joshua started his journey to the world heavyweight title, and will transport the reigning champion to his next title defence later this year.

A series of unique details set Joshua’s luxury SUV apart, with the boxer’s four world heavyweight championship titles recognised alongside his family crest on a special B-pillar badge. The circular design is engraved with the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO initials while Joshua’s signature is embroidered on the headrests of all four seats inside.

Embroidered signature

Joshua has just confirmed details of his next fight, against Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20. His specially commissioned Range Rover SVAutobiography long wheelbase will make his ride to the fight as comfortable as possible. Anthony Joshua said: “The countdown to my next fight has begun and this custom Range Rover will play its part in the build-up.

“With family and media commitments here in London and my training base in Sheffield, I spend lots of time on the road.

The SVAutobiography will take the stress out of long trips, allowing me to relax in complete comfort, and its unique design features both my family crest and references to my boxing success and I have to thank the team at Land Rover Vehicle Personalisation for taking my ideas and making them real.”

The unique model features distinctive Bespoke Black paintwork with a matching roof and door mirrors while a Graphite Atlas front grille, side vent graphics and door handles maintain the stealthy appearance. Purposeful 22-inch split-spoke alloy wheels with a Diamond Turned Finish and contrasting Red brake callipers complete the exterior, with the Union Flag badges on the front fender vents bearing the number 258 – a subtle reference to Joshua’s management company.

Opening the doors reveals a circular B-pillar badge bearing Joshua’s family crest. The Ebony Windsor Leather seats with Pimento quilted inserts and contrast stitch continue the purposeful theme of the exterior.

Custom details help to identify the famous owner of the one-off SVAutobiography, each specially developed by the expert designers and craftsmen and women at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations.

These include a commissioning plaque on the centre console bearing the AJBXNG graphic and personalised illuminated treadplates. The aluminium trim finisher on the dashboard has also been engraved with Joshua’s name while the interior door handles have been etched with a unique boxing glove motif.

Joshua’s signature is embroidered on the headrests in contrasting Pimento stitching. The SVAutobiography features 24-way adjustable front seats with Executive Class Comfort-Plus airline-style rear seats with heated calf rests and hot stone massage function for first-class luxury on every trip.

Power comes from a 416kW V8 Supercharged engine for smooth power delivery and peerless refinement. Joshua can control the latest Touch Pro Duo infotainment using either the central front touchscreens or, when travelling in the rear, from the 10-inch Rear Entertainment Screens mounted in the front headrests.

All Range Rover SVAutobiography models are hand-finished at the Special Vehicle Operations Technical Centre in Coventry and the vehicle personalisation team helps customers to specify their own unique commission, working with a Land Rover designer.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...