Rep flays delay in contracting Ogidigben EPZ, Gbaramatu Deep Sea Port`

The House of Representatives member for Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has called for a probe of the delay in contracting the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Ogidigben in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

He moved the motion on the need to investigate the delay in contracting the EPZ, Ogidigben and the deep seaport at Gbaramatu, Delta State and it was seconded by Mr. Abass Adekunle and it was voted on and adopted.

Ereyitomi noted that in 2015, the Federal Government carried out the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of EPZ) Ogidigben, which was to comprise an Industrial Gas hub and a Deep Sea Port at Gbaramatu.

The lawmaker said the projects were to contribute to the diversification of the nation’s economy and boost the agricultural, manufacturing and solid minerals sectors through proper harnessing and exploitation of the abundant gas reserves available in the area and attract foreign direct investments, open up a lot of opportunities for industrial growth and attract huge foreign earnings for the economy.

He said it has now become worrisome that since the ground-breaking ceremony, the construction of the Industrial Gas Project, which would have been the biggest gas producer in sub-Saharan Africa and capable of providing over 100,000 direct jobs at the construction stage and over 450,000 jobs at the completion stage for the teeming youths in the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general is yet to commence.

Disturbed that the huge local and foreign direct investment potentials that the project ought to have attracted to the region, coupled with the much-needed technological transfer benefits that would have accrued to the country are all stalled, Ereyitomi urged the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to present a blueprint for the workability of the Export Processing Zone, Ogidigben to the House within three weeks.

