Ondo government closes all schools and institutions until further notice over coronavirus

Barely twenty-four hours after four more cases of coronavirus were reported in Nigeria, Ondo state government has announced the closure of schools and tertiary institutions in the state from Friday, March 20.

The decision became necessary as the whole world is put on lockdown over the virus which is responsible for the death of 10,000 people with thousand of lives on the red line.

Briefing the people of the Ondo on Thursday, March 19, Rotimi Akeredolu said all hands are on deck to prevent the outbreak of the life-endangering infection in the state.

"We have also directed the closure of all primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions in the state as from Friday 20th, March 2020 until further notice.

"This measure is to harvest our children into the safety net for proper monitoring and care.

"There is no doubt that this global pandemic poses a real challenge to all nations, yet if we all collaborate effectively, we will overcome it successfully," Akeredolu said.

Akeredolu said the state government is collaborating efforts with the federal government to curb the spread of the disease.

He said the state government is "equipping the state infectious disease hospital as a treatment centre for the disease and upgrading the state disease surveillance network to be able to identify cases and ensure proper community surveillance."

Akeredoul further assured that the state is on top of the situation, given 'the experience and expertise we have developed over the years from our fight against Lassa fever and other infections."

