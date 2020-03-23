Home | News | General | Abuja's tallest and shortest youth corps members meet in camp (photo)

- A camp photo of two Abuja corp members is currently making waves online

- The corp members are believed to be Abuja's shortest and tallest corp members

- The two were said to have met in camp and have become online sensations

Amidst the fear and pandemonium in the country over the pandemic coronavirus, any amusing distraction seems to be welcomed by many internet users.

Currently trending online and causing a buzz is a photo of two corp members with pretty interesting physical distinction with one appearing nearly 7ft tall and the other, the direct opposite.

Identified as Godson Madu, the graduate of Imo State University who is currently serving in Abuja, has been adjudged the tallest serving corp member in the FCT.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Meanwhile, the female corp member pictured in the photo, is believed to be the shortest serving Corp member in the FCT.

Plane crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi shares before and after photos with her mother and sister

In the photo, the lady simply identified as Amina, is seen looking up - literally - at Madu. The two were reportedly introduced to each other in camp before the orientation process was put to a halt by NYSC over fears of coronavirus.

See photo below;

Madu and Amina are believed to be Abuja's tallest and shortest youth corps members

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Meanwhile, It appears the increment of National Youth Service Corp members' allowance from N19,800 to N33,000 is having a positive effect on a whole lot of people and in this case, encouraging some corps members to pay it forward.

Twitter user, @tomiwa_jo recently took to the platform to share photos of a young man believed to be a corp member who had done a great deed for the less privileged.

According to the tweet, he reportedly donated his N33,000 allowance to the less privileged in his area. The young man is pictured wearing a broad smile while standing in a bushy path.

Celebrities storm traditional wedding ceremony of ex-Mr Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye

Still on NYSC news, a corps member in Benue state, Iyanuoluwa Moyinoluwa, has made others proud with her kind and thoughtful gesture to a community.

Iyanuoluwa relentlessly sought for funds to erect a borehole in Pila village in Benue state. The community that had been lacking water for many years thanked her by gifting her 80 tubers of yam.

The strongest man in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...