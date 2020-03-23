Home | News | General | Lady becomes first Nigerian female pilot with Qatar Airways

- A Nigerian woman has broken another record as she becomes a pilot for famous airline

- The woman has become the first Nigerian female pilot to work with Qatar Airways

- Qatar Airways is the state-owned national carrier of Qatar

Breaking barriers and making a name in the world is what Nigerians do best. Nigeria is filled with talented people who do their best in their various fields in other to be known for their great achievement

A Nigerian woman has broken a barrier and paved the way for many Nigerian women in the aviation industry. The woman identified as Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo has become the first female Nigerian pilot with Qatar Airways.

The woman, who now works for the state-owned national carrier of Qatar, had taken to her Facebook page to thank God for his mercy. She wrote: "It is the Lord's doing and it's marvelous in my sight."

The lady later deleted her post.

On seeing her post, friends and family members on the platform also celebrated her for the great achievement. They also thank God for granting her the abilities to achieve it.

It was gathered that Sowemimo would be flying the Dreamliner Boeing 787 for the Qatar Airways.

Here are some of the posts below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a 30-year-old Nigerian lady who is known as a whizz at the national aeronautics and space administration (NASA), became the first black woman to get a doctorate degree in aerospace engineering. She was born into a family of six.

[embedded content]

